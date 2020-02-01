Happy Birthday, Stormiloo!

Stormi Webster, the daughter Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, turned two on Saturday and to celebrate the occasion, her makeup mogul mom shared a sweet tribute post on social media.

"And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕," she captioned the post.

In the sweet tribute, Kylie shared precious photos of a newborn Stormi all the way to the adorable toddler she is today.

She also posted a video of herself and her ex and baby daddy, Travis, getting matching "Stormi" tattoos back in April 2019 at his 28th birthday bash. In the clip, the pair look lovingly into one another's eyes as they shared the romantic gesture.

She also posted a clip of Travis holding Stormi aboard a yacht as they traveled together.

The couple split last fall but has been amicably co-parenting together ever since.

Another family member who was excited to celebrate Stormi's special day was her grandmother, Kris Jenner. The momager also posted a series of sweet photos of Stormi to social media for the occasion.

"Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room," she wrote. "I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey #HappyBirthdayStormi."

Kris' slideshow also features a photo of Travis holding his daughter.

For more, watch the clip below:

