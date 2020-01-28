Kylie Jenner is giving fans more insight into her 2018 labor and delivery for her daughter, Stormi.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story in a since-deleted post to share some details with her fans, asking if they wanted her to do a YouTube clip about the process.

"I actually got induced. I thought I was going to have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early," Kylie said of Stormi in the video, via the Daily Mail. "They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy."

Though the reality star is known for sharing much of her life on social media, she kept the majority of her pregnancy and Stormi's birth private, later releasing an 11-minute YouTube video to share the news of her daughter's arrival with her fans.

With Stormi's second birthday happening this Saturday, the proud mom has been opening up more. Earlier this month, she shared a never-before-seen photo of her bare pregnant belly, writing, "Throwback🤰🏻pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon..🖤 #stormi."

Kylie also took her little girl on her first trip to Disney World along with her ex and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott.

Travis also attended the butterfly-themed party Kylie threw to celebrate the collaboration between Stormi and Kylie Cosmetics. Stormi's cousin, True, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, shared some sweet moments with Stormi while wearing a precious purple dress.

