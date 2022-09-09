Kylie Jenner Drops a Hint About 7-Month-Old Son's Name
Kylie Jenner Shows Rare Look at Her and Travis Scott’s Son in Ne…
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: Royal Expert Explains What Happens N…
Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Hair for a Cause
'Big Brother's Kyle Capener 'Shocked' By Eviction After Racism S…
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: Inside Her Final Moments and Legacy
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Remembering Her 70 Years on the T…
Royal Family Travels to Scotland Hours Before Queen Elizabeth’s …
'DWTS' Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split After 4 Years of …
EXCLUSIVE: Shailene Woodley 'Didn't Sign Up' for 'Divergent' TV …
Tom Brady Reacts to Viral Underwear Moment and Return to the NFL…
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Netflix Star, Dead at 54
Prince Charles Becomes King of England and Addresses Queen Eliza…
Why Queen Elizabeth Is Passing Some Royal Duties to Prince Charl…
Kim Kardashian Sports Jockstrap, Spills on Kanye West in New Spr…
Queen Elizabeth's Death: What's Next From Prince William and Pri…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Having Marital Issues
Coco Austin Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Mom Shamers Over Stroller Drama
'Dancing With the Stars' Gets Ready for Disney Plus Move in New …
Joey Lawrence on Making Real-Life Love Connection With Fiancée S…
When it comes to her son's name, leave it to Kylie Jenner to keep it kryptic.
During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, the reality star cleared up a few things about where she and Travis Scott stand on naming their 7-month-old baby boy. Back in March -- a month after revealing their second child was named Wolf -- Kylie told fans the parents "didn't feel like it was him." Well, more than half a year after his birth, the mom of two confirmed his name legally remains Wolf -- even on his passport.
"We haven’t officially, legally changed the name," she said. But the name Wolf is not staying. Kylie reiterated, "That isn’t gonna be his name." So, what is his name?
"We don’t call him Wolf," she added. "We’re just not ready to share yet."
And apparently Travis is still trying out other name options. "One day," Kylie said, "he'll be like, 'Ooh, this name's kind of cool' and change it again."
Options aside, the makeup mogul confirmed they have honed in on one name... and it's not an animal. As Corden quipped, "There's a huge exclusive."
As she told ET in April, "We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially changed it, I want to make sure."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried Nonstop for 3 Weeks' After Giving Birth
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name She Almost Had Instead
Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner on Her 25th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Turns 25: See Her Famous Family's Birthday Tributes
Related Gallery