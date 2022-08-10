It's a special day for Kylie Jenner. The reality star and mom of two is celebrating her 25th birthday.

Kylie rang in her special day on Wednesday with no shortage of love from her equally famous family members, who took to social media to honor the milestone occasion. Among them was Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, who called her youngest daughter "beyond a dream come true."

"Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!" Kris wrote in an Instagram post. "You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO."

The momager also shared adorable photos of Kylie as a youngster, including shots of her in Halloween costumes and all dressed up with sister Kendall Jenner. "More pics to celebrate @kyliejenner’s birthday because there are so many good ones!!!!! ❤️🎂❤️🎂 happy birthday my angel girl!!!," Kris captioned the bonus photos.

As for Kendall, she, too, honored Kylie with throwback photos of them together, including one of them dressed up as pint-sized cheerleaders and another of them making silly faces at the camera. "This is the @kyliejenner i know," Kendall quipped.

For Kim's birthday wishes to Kylie, she shared photos from a more recent trip. "Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol)," Kim wrote. "Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever."

The fellow mom added, "Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!"

This birthday marks the first for Kylie since giving birth to her son with Travis Scott. "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well. They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting," a source recently told ET. "It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

"Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that," the source added. "He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."

