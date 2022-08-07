Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster supported Travis Scott during his big return to London. On Saturday, the makeup mogul and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter watched the “Antidote” rapper as he performed at London’s O2 area.

The Kardashians star shared a series of pictures from the evening. The photo carousel lead with a picture of the mother-daughter duo -- who wore matching pants -- hugging Travis backstage. Kylie, 24, also used the moment to show off the family’s style, as she shared a photo of her, Stormi and Travis showing off their matching shoes.

Kylie also shared pictures of her and Stormi watching the show from a special section. In one picture, the duo stands with their hands in the air while Travis is on stage. In another, Stormi sits on her mother’s lap and rocks a pair of little headphones while they chat on a FaceTime call.

Missing from the pictures is the couple’s son, who they welcomed in February.

Travis felt the love from his ladies, writing under the comments, “😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫🥵🥵🥵🥵🤯🤯🤯🤯🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.” On Sunday, the “Goosebumps rapper celebrated his first night at the O2 on his respective Instagram.

“Night one 🇬🇧 And I’m so ready for 2 night,” the 31-year-old rapper captioned a series of photos from his performance. Travis’ return to the stage in London marks his first since the Astroworld tragedy.

The family’s trip to London comes two months after Kylie, Travis and Stormi walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards -- ahead of Travis’ first televised performance since Astroworld. For the occasion, Kylie and Stormi wore head to toe Balmain, as they watched the performance in Las Vegas.

In June, a source told ET that the rapper and the Kylie Cosmetics founder are “closer” as a couple and parents, since welcoming their baby boy.

"Things between Kylie and Travis are the best it's ever been. They have the parenting thing down together and are more in love than ever before," the source shared. "Having two children together has brought them even closer, as parents and as a couple."

