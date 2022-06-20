Stormi Webster is a little barista in the making! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story Monday to share an adorable video of her 4-year-old daughter making her a cup of coffee.

In the cute clip, Stormi is seen standing in front of a coffee maker, as she presses a few buttons to get mom's daily cup made.

"Loves to make me coffee," Jenner wrote over the first video. In the clips to follow, Stormi gets the rest of Jenner's order together, even grabbing some creamer for Jenner's cup of joe.

"I'm gonna put two for you," Stormi tells Jenner. "Thank you, baby," the proud mama responds.

"It needs three more creams," an excited Stormi says, as Jenner shows off the caramel-colored cup of coffee. "Three more creams? I only want at least -- only two."

"Alright," Stormi reluctantly agrees.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Instagram/kyliejenner

On Sunday, Jenner shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to Travis Scott, writing, "Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎," alongside a photo of Scott, Stormi and their four-month-old baby boy. While Jenner didn't show off the little one's face, it was the first full glimpse she's given fans of their son since welcoming him in February.

Jenner's tribute to Scott comes not long after a source told ET that things between the pair are "the best it's ever been."

"Things between Kylie and Travis are the best it's ever been. They have the parenting thing down together and are more in love than ever before," the source shared. "Having two children together has brought them even closer, as parents and as a couple."

While the source noted that Jenner was prepared to welcome another child, having Scott's help has definitely taken some of the pressure off her as they adjust to life as a family of four.

"Kylie was super prepared to be a mom of two and it's been extremely helpful to have Travis around and have him be so hands-on. Travis' involvement has really taken a lot of pressure off of her adjustment period," the source added.

The source noted that Stormi is adjusting to life as a big sister as well, adding that she and her brother already shares a "very special bond."

"Stormi loves being a big sister and her and her brother already share a very special bond together," the source said. "She's so excited to be an older sister and watch her baby brother grow."

For more on Jenner and her family, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are 'Closer' as a Couple Since Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse at Her & Travis Scott's Son

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Share Cute Moments Ahead of Kourtney's Wedding

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family Night With Stormi! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery