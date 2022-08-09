Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are thriving. The couple, who welcomed their second child in February, are said to be doing better than ever as both co-parents and partners as they've adjusted to life with two littles.

A source tells ET, "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well. They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

Over the weekend, Kylie brought their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, out to support Travis during his big return to London. On Saturday, the makeup mogul and the couple’s firstborn watched the “Antidote” rapper as he performed at London’s O2 area.

The Kardashians star shared a series of pictures from the evening. The photo carousel leads with a picture of the mother-daughter duo -- who wore matching pants -- hugging Travis backstage. Kylie, 24, also used the moment to show off the family’s style, as she shared a photo of her, Stormi and Travis showing off their matching shoes.

"Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that," the source adds. "He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."

The family’s trip to London comes two months after Kylie, Travis and Stormi walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards -- ahead of Travis’ first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy. For the occasion, Kylie and Stormi wore head to toe Balmain, as they watched the performance in Las Vegas.

As for the couple's six-month-old son, he has been kept largely out of the spotlight. So far, the family has not yet given the world a look at his face -- or revealed his official name.

