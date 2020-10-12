That's what friends are for! Kylie Jenner gave pal Cardi B a pretty generous birthday gift. In addition to joining her in Las Vegas for her blowout bash, the 23-year-old makeup mogul, who wore a sparkly pink mini-dress to the party, also gave the rapper a powder blue Birkin bag for her 28th birthday.

"Look at this Birkin. Thank you, Kylie Jenner!" Cardi shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend. "Bing Bylie! She goes by King Kylie, but you know we've gotta B, B, B. Powder blue. I know I've got a bathing suit that can match this s**t."

Not only will Cardi be able to match her bag with a swimsuit, but she'll also be able to twin with her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Cardi's ex, Offset, gifted their daughter with a bright pink Birkin bag in July for her birthday. At the time, Cardi defended the decision, saying, "And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying? It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s**t. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy."

Though Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month, the co-parents were spotted kissing one another at the Vegas bash.

Kylie was featured in Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video and Cardi previously defended the decision on social media.

"Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid['s] b-day party," Cardi wrote of Kylie's daughter, Stormi's, bash.

Cardi added that Offset and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, are "real close," and also noted that Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, has "been giving me advice on certain things."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Wap’ Music Video: Kylie Jenner and More Celeb Cameos! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Cardi B Defends Putting Kylie Jenner in Her 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B Kisses Offset a Month After Filing for Divorce

Cardi B Gets Candid About Why She Filed for Divorce From Offset

Related Gallery