Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Breastfeeding Mishap: 'I'm Lactating!'

Kylie Jenner is experiencing an awkward occurrence that plenty of breastfeeding moms can relate to. The 25-year-old mother of two posted a recent TikTok in the car to talk about her new Kylie Cosmetics launch.
But once she started the video, she noted that her black shirt had a large milk stain on it.
"Ooo, looks like I'm lactating," she said, pointing to the stain.
Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February, and still haven't shared his name. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
@kyliejenner Kylie in the Kar !!!! this red is wayyyy too bomb. can’t wait for it to launch tomorrow 9am pst @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
Back in 2020, Kylie's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared that Kylie chose not to breastfeed her first child while talking about her own breastfeeding struggles.
"I know Kylie wasn't going to breastfeed, that was her choice from the start," Khloe said of Kylie at the time.
Kylie has been very open about her postpartum struggles after welcoming her second child.
In March, Kylie got candid on Instagram about the emotional toll she's faced since the birth of her son.
"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's very hard," she said. "This experience for me, personally, has been harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy. I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that."
Back in June she documented her physical struggles, writing, "4 months postpartum. I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again."
