Kylie Jenner's $68 outfit is back in stock again!

This past summer, the beauty entrepreneur rocked a sexy blush ruched crop top and mini skirt en route to celebrate her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's collection with fashion brand Missguided. Jenner styled the trendy outfit with a coordinating bag and lucite heels, as seen in her Instagram Story.

The gorgeous matching set is from Karanikolaou's capsule, which quickly sold out multiple times after its launch. The bargain buy is back in stock in all sizes again (0 to 14) with each piece priced at $34. (See, even billionaires mix in affordable wares!)

Karanikolaou also wore the ensemble in the campaign image, which she shared on Instagram.

Shop Jenner's affordable outfit, below, and stock up on new fall trends while you're at it! Until Nov. 14, receive 50% off your entire Missguided order when you spend $150 or more with our exclusive code: CBSSAVE.

