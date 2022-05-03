Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Is a Tribute to the Late Virgil Abloh

Kylie Jenner stunned on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night, and her fashion choice was an ode to the late Virgil Abloh. Following the event, the 24-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a sweet message in honor of Abloh, who died in November at age 41 following a two-year battle with cancer.

"Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," Jenner wrote alongside a series of photos that show her in the Off-White dress, the brand that Abloh founded.

"To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me," Jenner added. "I’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever ♾ & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fans and friends of Jenner's shared their heartfelt messages with her in the comments section of her post, with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin writing, "That is so special Ky."

Jenner couldn't get enough of her Met Gala look, and continued to share images of the bridal-like dress throughout the night. "FOREVER GAME," she captioned a second post. "The diamonds of the season," she added on a third post.

The Kardashian-Jenner family was close to Abloh, and was heartbroken over the news of his passing last year. Kendall Jenner posted a lengthy tribute to the fashion guru, which Kylie shared to her Instagram Stories as well.

"I can’t believe i’m writing this," Kendall began her lengthy tribute. "If you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. he was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person i have ever known. he had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. his genuine smile would warm your heart. to battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him."

"We have lost a dear friend. no words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what i can say is that i am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his kids, his wife, and anyone who cared for him deeply," Kendall continued. "V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg. our angel here on earth, is now above us."

