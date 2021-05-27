Kylie Jenner's Minnie Mouse Waffle Maker Is Available on Amazon

Kylie Jenner's adorable Minnie Mouse waffle maker is available on Amazon! Ever since the mom of one shared the Disney-themed breakfast kitchenware on her Instagram Story, it's been on our shopping list.

The 23-year-old star shared pics of the fuchsia pink waffle maker that boasts a graphic of Minnie Mouse and colorful hearts. Jenner made the super cute waffle in a vanilla cinnamon flavor for her three-year-old daughter, Stormi. The tool creates a large single, seven-inch Minnie Mouse-shaped waffle. The waffle maker also features a non-stick baking plate, Minnie power light, cord wrap and non-skid rubber feet.

@kyliejenner/Instagram Story

@kyliejenner/Instagram Story

Right now, the Minnie Mouse waffle maker is $33 on Amazon, and customers can get an extra $3 off when they select the coupon option.

Speaking of Amazon, get ready to save big this summer as Prime Day is back! The shopping extravaganza is expected to roll out next month. Stay tuned and check back with ET Style as we find out more details about the highly anticipated online sale event.

