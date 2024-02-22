Kylie Kelce has officially made her debut at Milan Fashion Week!

On Wednesday, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce attended Alberta Ferretti's fall 2024 runway show, where she sat front row with Jodi Kahn, Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus. The mother of three wore a silver velvet suit, which she paired with a matching silver clutch and black boots.

Naturally, Kylie, 31, documented the outing on her Instagram Stories, reposting one of Jodi's pictures.

"bravo @albertaferreti team for seating me next to @kykelce – i'm honored!" Jodi wrote on her Story. "what a great surprise on day 1 of #mfw 🤩🤩🤩."

"The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show!" Kylie wrote on her Instagram, adding, "And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack 😂🫣."

Kylie Kelce / Instagram

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

It's unclear if Kylie's husband, 36, accompanied his wife on her trip to Italy or if he stayed back with their three daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte Ray, 2, and Bennett Llewellyn, who turns 1 on Feb. 23. However, he's also been keeping busy since he attended the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to support his younger brother, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Most recently, he participated in a 5K event to raise money for autism, a cause close to his and Kylie's hearts. The couple -- who wed in April 2018 -- have worked with the Eagles Autism Foundation throughout Jason’s NFL career, and in 2022, Jason launched the (Be)Philly Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of the city's youth. In November of that same year, Jason also launched the clothing line, Underdog Apparel, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Philly's children.

As for Travis, 34, he's currently in Australia with girlfriend Taylor Swift as she continues the Australian leg of her Eras Tour before heading off to Singapore.

