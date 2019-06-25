Australian pop star, Kylie Minogue, has launched a new range of KYLIE beauty products.

The release comes after the 51-year-old singer took action in 2016 to block reality star, Kylie Jenner, from trademarking the name Kylie for “advertising and endorsement” services. She won the case in 2017.

Jenner was still able to go ahead and release her Kylie Cosmetics line, and now Minogue is launching her own new range of products.

“YES! ✨Get your #Summer2019 SPARKLE on! ‘Magnetic Electric’ eyeshadow in three colours to hypnotise!” Minogue captioned photos of her sparkly new eyeshadow range on Twitter. “Head to MERCH(andise) at (link: http://Kylie.com) Kylie.com to see more!”

YES! ✨Get your #Summer2019 SPARKLE on! ‘Magnetic Electric’ eyeshadow in three colours to hypnotise! Head to MERCH(andise) at https://t.co/yoMTAwL0GR to see more! pic.twitter.com/bJrUittrlD — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) June 23, 2019

In 2018, Minogue told Rolling Stone, that the action taken against Jenner wasn’t personal.

"I've never met Kylie Jenner. I've never met any member of the family -- actually, I've met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event -- but I honestly don't know them," Minogue said. "It's awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I'm at pains to say."

"Trademark is long, it's boring, it's expensive, and it's really important. I've been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it's clear, then we can all win," she added.

GRAMMY-winning Minogue rose to fame as a teenage actress and singer in Australia in the eighties and has been selling products under her name since.

She has continued releasing music through the years and her latest launch comes ahead of the release of her new record, Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection, on 28 June.

“I wanted to celebrate our 30+ years together and get us all ready for the upcoming festival shows! Love Kylie x,” the “I Should Be So Lucky” singer explained about the album on Twitter.

#Lovers, I’m so excited to announce that ‘Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection’ is available to pre-order right now! https://t.co/FgWoQIgelS 👠⏰ Out 28th June. I wanted to celebrate our 30+ years together and get us all ready for the upcoming festival shows! Love Kylie x pic.twitter.com/JbSuN0nalL — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 2, 2019

Step Back In Time... And forward in Light Years!! 🌌💫

📷 Vincent Peters pic.twitter.com/eftikGqk01 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) June 25, 2019

