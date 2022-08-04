Lady A has hit pause on their upcoming fall tour to support one of their own. The band announced in a statement on Thursday that they would be postponing their planned Request Line Tour while Charles Kelley embarks on "a journey to sobriety."

The trio said that they plan to push the tour to 2023.

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the statement reads. "We are a band, but more importantly... we're a family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It's early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We're grateful for your patience."

The announcement comes just as Lady A is set to release a new collaboration with Breland titled "Told You I Could Drink." Kelley posted about the song on his Instagram account earlier this week, writing in his caption: "Ironic since I stopped drinking haha."

Breland hit the comments with a laughing emoji to explain, "'Could' in the title is past tense anyway."

Lady A and Breland teamed up for a take on the band's 2009 hit, "Need You Now," for CMA Fest earlier this summer, with the performance airing on ABC's televised special Aug. 3.

Only ET was backstage for the CMA Fest performances with stars like Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and more. See them in action in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside CMA Fest With Hosts Dierks Bentley, Elle King and More (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery

2021 CMT Music Awards: Lady A Talk New Album and Touring Again

Lady A Share a Funny Story About How Their Kids Keep Them Humble

Inside CMA Fest With Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean (Exclusive)

Wynonna Judd Makes Surprise Appearance at CMA Fest, Honors Late Mom

Dierks Bentley Says Hosting CMA Fest With Elle King Is 'Just Fun'