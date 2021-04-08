Lady Gaga is getting married ...sorta. The triple-threat star was spotted filming her upcoming movie, House of Gucci, in Rome, Italy, while wowing in a wedding gown.

The 35-year-old actress and performer, who is playing Patrizia Reggiani (later Patrizia Gucci), went bridal chic in a white lace-covered dress with a sweetheart neckline and sheer lace-embroidered sleeves. Gaga wore a long matching veil over her elegant brunette up 'do and white heels on the cobblestone streets.

The Ridley Scott film, which also stars Adam Driver as Patrizia's ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, filmed at the Campitelli Church in Rome on Thursday. Though the crew was wearing masks to follow COVID-19 protocols, a large crowd of extras were seen playing wedding attendees outside of the church.

Gaga's look doesn't directly match Patrizia's actual bridal fashion from the 1972 nuptials to Maurizio, which featured a similar hairstyle but a more covered-up gown with long sleeves.

maurizio gucci met patrizia reggiani & after the wedding in 1972, the two became “one of italy’s first celebrity power couples”. pic.twitter.com/y3PKl7rbm9 — ✩ (@gagasyuyi) November 2, 2019

The upcoming film, which is set to be released in November, follows the story of Patrizia and Maurizio's failed romance, which ended with her allegedly hiring a hitman to murder the grandson of designer Guccio Gucci. Patrizia was later arrested for the crime and dubbed Vedova Nera or "The Black Widow."

According to a 2016 profile inThe Guardian, Patrizia and Maurizio's wedding caused a rift within the family due to Maurizio's father, Rodolfo, who did not approve of Patrizia. Rodolfo is being played by Jeremy Irons in the film.

Gaga, Driver and Irons co-star alongside Jared Leto, who portrays Paolo Gucci, and Al Pacino, who takes on the role of Aldo Gucci.

House of Gucci is scheduled to be released on Nov. 24.

