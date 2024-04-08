Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Diamond Ring

Is Lady Gaga a bride-to-be?

On Sunday, the 38-year-old singer -- who's dating Michael Polansky -- was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while out and about in West Hollywood, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Gaga looked chic in an all-black look for her day out, pairing her stunning sparkler with a coat, oversized sunglasses and heels. ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino. She was first linked to Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, in 2019, but didn't make things Instagram official with him until the following year. They've maintained a relatively private romance in the years since.

Earlier this year, a source told ET that Gaga and her longtime love are "together and going strong" and "content with where things are at" in their "very happy" romance.

While Polansky co-founded and serves as Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, Gaga's professional focus as of late is starring as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

While the exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, it seems as though the film will closely follow the DC Comics story about how the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn came to fall in love.

In 2023, the film was confirmed to be a musical. Later, Variety reported that Joker: Folie à Deux will include at least 15 cover songs.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on Oct. 4.

RELATED CONTENT: