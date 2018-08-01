'Laguna Beach' Star Alex Murrel Welcomes Baby No. 2 -- See the Pic (Exclusive)

Alex Murrel’s family just got a little bigger!

The Laguna Beach star and her husband, Kyle Johnson, welcomed a baby boy, Kase Robert Johnson, on Wednesday, ET has exclusively learned.

Kase was born at 4:57 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, and weighed in at 8 lbs. 13 oz., and measured 21 inches long.

And the couple’s 2-year-old son, Levi, is apparently already enjoying being an older brother! “Levi just turned two and we know how special Kase is going to be to him,” Murrel tells ET. “He would kiss and love my belly my whole pregnancy and now having Kase here, Levi is just over the moon and loves being a big brother. Being so close in age is such a blessing for both of them, and with their birthdays days apart, they are destined to have a very special relationship."

The couple also provided ET with the first glimpse of the adorable newborn. In the image, Baby Kase is curled up on a star-covered blanket while wearing his hospital cap.

So, how exactly did Kase get his name?

“Boys' names have always been so hard for us,” the couple shares. “Levi has such a strong name, so we felt a lot of pressure to give this baby the same type of name. We had a couple names picked out, but none of them felt right. The name came to us about a week before we had him."

Alex Murrel

“My husband was always known as ‘KJ’ growing up, so we really wanted to have another little 'KJ' and that’s how we landed on Kase Johnson,” Murrel says.

Fans first discovered that Murrel and Johnson were expecting their seoncd child together in March. The proud mother posted a precious photo of herself holding little Levi.

“Baby brother on his way this July 💙 #JulyBabies,” she captioned the image, referencing Levi’s July birth in 2016. However, Kase just barely missed July, by mere hours!

