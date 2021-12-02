Lala Kent is opening up about her split from her fiancé Randall Emmett. In the latest episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, the Vanderpump Rules shared the reason she decided she had to get "the f**k out" of her relationship with the movie producer, nearly nine months after welcoming a child together.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I'm grateful no matter what,” Kent said of her time with Emmett. "What's five years and some change versus what I would've been in."

She continued, "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'' she noted. "I got that pit and I got the f**k out. No questions asked. 'Buh-bye.'"

While Kent initially addressed their split on her podcast in November, this is the first time she's going into details about what led her to call off their three-year engagement.

After discovering photos of Emmett and two other women in Nashville ahead of her book signing in October, Kent made the decision to change her "Rand" tattoo to "bRand new," as a way to symbolize her new mindset after making the difficult decision to call off their engagement.

"I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls," she shared. "I decided on Oct. 20, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo, from that to 'bRand new.'"

While Kent has had the tattoo for over a month, she only just shared it on Instagram Nov. 18, explaining that she wasn't quite ready to reveal during filming for the Bravo series.

"It’s just such a fun thing to say. Like, 'I’m brand new,'' she added. "And it’s in my handwriting, and I am brand new. Like, I feel — with everything that’s going on, like, my mind is right."

While Kent and Emmett are no longer together, they are seen planning their wedding on the current season of Vanderpump Rules, something Kent admitted is "very hard" for her to watch.

"I was someone who thought I was in a very different position than I was in," she said, adding that she may have been "meddling in other people's relationships" as a way to project her insecurities at the time.

"All I know is a lot of things … that I meddled in, my comments didn't age well, and I'm okay with that," Kent maintained.

Kent didn't go into too much detail about the reality TV show's upcoming reunion, but she did say that she expects to address that behavior when the cast gets together later this week.

"I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things," she added.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in Sept. 2018 with plans to wed in April 2020, but pushed their wedding back to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

