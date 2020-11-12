Looks like Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr may be giving love another shot.

The two celebrated their one-year engagement on Wednesday, with the former NBA star sharing a sweet snap of himself kissing Parr on the cheek to his Instagram Stories.

Parr shared the same pic to her own page, along with a quote that read, "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us, but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!"

The celebration comes just one week after Parr announced via social media that she was ending her engagement to Odom. Now, it appears the two have gotten back together.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote in a post shared to Instagram Stories on Nov. 4. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Without going into further detail, Parr also went on to claim at the time that Odom had "some things that he alone has to work through."

"I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs," she said. "I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Last November, Odom excitedly revealed via social media that he had proposed to Parr after three months of dating. "Introducing my new fiancé!!" he gushed at the time. "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"

"I SAID YES!!!!!" Parr wrote in her own post, with the hashtag "#mrsparrodom."

