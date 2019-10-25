Lamar Odom is tired of looking back. The 39-year-old former NBA star is currently promoting his memoir, Darkness to Light, where he opens up about some of his famous exes, including Khloe Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson.

While he's quite candid in his book, that doesn't mean he wants to talk about his past relationships all the time. These days he's dating health coach Sabrina Parr, and has been not-so-subtle about his plans to propose. In a new Instagram post, Odom embraces his love, giving her a kiss and grabbing her butt as she grins.

"The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman," he captioned the pic. "I’m tired of people asking me questions about my exes based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!"

Parr was clearly smitten with her man's words, commenting, "You’ve proven all you needed to prove to be, baby! I know the truth and what’s real and so does everyone around us. If I’m good then we good. That’s it! Now hurry back from Montreal because I miss you 😘😘."

Though Odom claimed to be tired of talking about his exes, he recently opened up on the TV One docuseries Uncensored about leaving Henson for Kardashian, who he later married.

"Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk, I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," Odom said in a preview clip.

Years later, Odom can't stop gushing about his new lady love. Shortly after he was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, he posted a selfie with Parr, gushing about one day proposing.

"I just want to publicly thank Baby Doll @getuptoparr for coming to LA supporting me to the fullest with my DWTS run. What she does for me and everyone around her is so impressive. I’m not sure how she gets all this stuff done but she does it," he wrote. "I love this woman! Our bond is strong and getting stronger by the minute! I’m trying to build up the courage to make her Mrs. Parr-Odom !!!!!!"

Odom also spoke with ET after being eliminated from DWTS, and addressed reports that he was recently at the same nightclub as his ex-wife, Khloe. Check out our exclusive interview with the athlete:

