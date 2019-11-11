Lamar Odom Engaged to Girlfriend Sabrina Parr -- See Her Ring

Lamar Odom is engaged.

The former basketball star -- and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant -- took to Instagram on Monday to announce his engagement to girlfriend Sabrina Parr. The news comes three months after the pair started dating.

"Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr," Odom, 40, captioned a photo of himself at a restaurant with Parr. The health coach poses behind her fiance in the pic, with her ring on full display across his chest.

"I SAID YES!!!!! 💍👰🏽 @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina," Parr captioned close-up shots of her ring on Instagram.

NeNe Leakes commented, "SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU! LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION."

ET also spoke with two of Odom's Dancing With the Stars castmates -- Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson -- backstage after Monday's show, and they were overjoyed when they heard the news of his engagement.

"Congratulations Lamar!" Mitchell and Carson said in unison.

"That's incredible! He deserves happiness and they look so happy together!" Carson shared with a smile. "We're really happy for them."

"They're such a sweet couple," Mitchell added. "That's so awesome."

In an Instagram post last month, Odom -- who previously had high-profile relationships with Khloe Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson -- said he was tired of talking about his past relationships.

"The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman," he wrote. "I’m tired of people asking me questions about my exes based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!"

