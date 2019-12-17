Lana Del Rey just took a big step in her relationship!

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 34-year-old singer made her relationship with Sean "Sticks" Larkin social media official by sharing a sweet shot of herself and her beau.

In the pic, the cute couple are standing next to a clothing rack, with Del Rey leaning against her 46-year-old boyfriend as he wraps his arm around her neck and kisses the top of her head.

Del Rey captioned the pic with the heart and orange emojis.

News of the couple's relationship broke back in September when Del Rey and Larkin -- a real-life cop who serves as an analyst on A&E's Live PD, hosts Live PD Presents PD CAM, and appears on Live Rescue -- were spotted spending time together in Central Park.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times about one week later, Del Rey revealed that neither she nor Larkin knew they were being photographed while out and about in New York.

"I didn't know we were being photographed. I would've worn something different," she said, before referring to her past relationship with G-Eazy by saying, "It's funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem."

Though she was caught off guard by the photos, Del Rey understands the public's fascination with her personal life.

"I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now," she said. "I'm curious to know if he's wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

