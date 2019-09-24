“Summertime Sadness” is over because Lana Del Rey has found herself a new “Love.” The 34-year-old singer was spotted out in New York City’s Central Park on Monday, enjoying a sunny day with 46-year-old Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

In the photos, Del Rey is sporting denim shorts and a printed top with a headband and shades, while the tatted-up A&E star is rocking a white T-shirt and jeans.

Upon the release of the pics, ET has learned that Del Rey and Larkin are, in fact, dating.

Splash News

In addition to being a real-life police officer, Larkin is also an analyst on A&E’s LivePD, which airs on Fridays and Saturdays, the host of A&E’s show Live PD Presents PD CAM, and he recently joined the cast of A&E’s Live Rescue, which airs on Mondays.

Larkin is also a Crossfit enthusiast and has no problem posting the occasional shirtless shot.

In March, Larkin opened up to SiriusXM about how he got his nickname “Sticks,” recalling an incident where he chased after an alleged criminal without a gun or any weapon and tackled him. At the time, his captain told him he couldn’t do that and called him a “bleep-stick.”

“It started with an ‘f’ it’s a bad word,” he said at the time. “He just started calling me ‘Stick’ which was short for ’F-Stick.’ Once we got onto the streets, people started hearing me called ‘Stick’ from other officers and the way the street lingo goes, they thought my name was ‘Sticks,’ and it just turned into that.”

He added, “Nobody in my private life calls me ‘Sticks.’”

Del Rey hasn’t had many high-profile romances during her time in the spotlight. She did have a brief rumored relationship with artist G-Eazy, and some fans believe her song, “White Mustang,” is about him.

For more celeb dating news, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Are Dating!

Kate Bosworth Reveals She Stopped Dating Other Actors After Orlando Bloom Split

'Love Island' Stars Yamen and Christen Are Officially Dating (Exclusive)

Related Gallery