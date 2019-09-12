Looks like there's been some rekindled romances among the Love Island stars.

ET exclusively confirms that Yamen and Christen are now officially dating, months after the two said goodbye on the CBS reality show. Love Island viewers can recall the two Islanders coupling up, however their relationship came to an end when they were voted the least compatible couple, and Christen was sent home.

Yamen then ended the season dating Aissata. And while they are no longer together, they remain good friends and were even spotted hanging out with fellow Islander Ray during New York Fashion Week.

Now, Christen and Yamen are both back living in Los Angeles and happily coupled up in real life.

.

.

Meanwhile, it looks like the season one Islanders have maintained their friendships back in the U.S., with both Yamen and Christen sharing pics of their mini Love Island reunions.

Love Island was picked up for a second season, set to return summer of 2020. For a recap on season one and who the winner was, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Island' Star Theo Campbell Blinded in One Eye by Champagne Cork

'Love Island': Find Out Which Couple Was Crowned the Winner

'Love Island' Picked Up for Second Season by CBS

Related Gallery