'Love Island': Find Out Which Couple Was Crowned the Winner

After weeks of getting to know one another at the villa, Love Island has crowned a winning couple. The final morning consisted of a brunch date with couples Elizabeth and Zac, Alexandra and Dylan, Caro and Ray, and Emily and Weston enjoying each other's company before they had to say goodbye.

The ladies were then treated to a spa day, where they were pampered and got their hair and makeup done. With their partners away, the men were asked to write a "Declaration of Love" to recite to their dates during their final night together.

However, the romantic night had to come to an end, as host Arielle Vandenberg arrived to make one announcement.

So who was dubbed the winning couple of season one of Love Island? Zac and Elizabeth!

ET caught up with the lovebirds -- who won the $100,000 prize -- after the episode, where they expressed their shock to be crowned the favorite couple.

"I'm so in shock! I can't believe that this whole experience even happened to begin with. It's been insane," Elizabeth told ET, with Zac adding, "This is truly incredible. I'm so grateful for this experience. I'm so grateful for all the friendships that I gained. I'm so grateful for this one, she means the world to me and I can't wait to experience the life outside of here with her honestly. We're gonna have a great time."

As far as what their hopes for the future are, Zac already has marriage in mind.

"We're probably gonna get married in like six months. No, I don't know. Right now we're just taking things one step at a time," he explained. "I think we both are at points in our lives where we need to evaluate what we're going to do and what steps we're gonna take. But we're gonna be there for each other, supporting each other. Whatever happens, happens, but we got each other's backs at the end of the day."

