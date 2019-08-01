'Love Island' Picked Up for Second Season by CBS

CBS is recoupling with Love Island.

Islanders will get another chance to find love when the dating reality series, adapted from the popular British format, will return to the network in summer 2020, it was announced Thursday during CBS' Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“The passion of Love Island’s audience is incredible,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the Network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

“After its first season, the U.K. version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year," said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Entertainment. "We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

Love Island, hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, is a reality dating show that combines elements of Bachelor in Paradise (the romance), Big Brother (the strategizing) and Survivor (the challenges) with real-time interaction from the public. The goal of the game is to remain coupled up until the end of the season, with the winning pair receiving a $100,000 cash prize and, if they’re lucky, a budding new relationship.

According to Kahl, CBS may look at a scheduling tweak for Love Island, which is broadcast five nights a week in the U.S., for the next season.

“We’re going to look at it. When the season is done, it’s hard -- the pace of the show is breakneck. If things are happening Monday morning in Fiji, they air on Monday night," he told reporters. "What we’ve learned so far is we’re getting the audience. The audience is learning how to play along with the show.”

Ratings have been modest for the inaugural season of Love Island in the U.S. The most recent episode, which aired Wednesday evening, drew just under 2 million viewers.

