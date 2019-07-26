And the Love Island crew keeps getting smaller.

Friday's episode began with a handful of Islanders reflecting on their relationships and evaluating their feelings. While with the girls and in the confessional, Alexandra got emotional when talking about Dylan and how hard she was falling for him.

She then decided to have a candid conversation with him about where they stand. However, at the end of their chat it appeared as if she wasn't totally satisfied with his responses.

Meanwhile, after Zac and Elizabeth enjoyed a romantic date on Thursday's episode, it was now Weston and Kelsey's turn to have some alone time. The two couldn't help but fawn over one another during their relaxing spa day, and when they returned to the villa gushed to the rest of the Islanders about their amazing time together.

But it was back to reality for the Islanders, as one couple risked elimination after American voted for their favorite pair.

After announcing who were safe, Kyra and Eric, Cashel and Katrina, and Aissata and Yamen landed in the bottom three.

The couples who were in the clear were then asked to vote who they would send packing. So who had a tearful goodbye? At the end of the night, Cashel and Katrina's time on the island was officially over.

As they said goodbye, Cashel and his former flame, Kyra, shared a sweet moment together, when Cashel gave her a small gift to remember him by.

"Like, I honestly, I can’t even take this," Kyra cried to Alexandra after Cashel exited the villa. "Watching him go just now, like, it just threw me."

Shocked and saddened by his departure, Kyra also confessed to Eric that she and Cash had something special.

Kyra: I don't wanna be here if he's not here. #LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.com/X1q3PpRSgL — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 27, 2019

Next week, things will once again be shaken up when the Islanders get introduced to more newcomers.

