It's getting down to the wire on Love Island.

Following Thursday drama-filled episode, where friendships and relationships were put to the test, viewers got to see Weston and Emily's fresh relationships start to fall apart.

It all started when Weston felt as if he was thrown under the bus by all the girls after they told Emily that he couldn't be trusted. Things only got worse for Weston and Emily during the group activity, where viewers voted them the couple "Most Likely to Cheat" and "Most Likely to Backstab."

The couple, as well as the rest of the Islanders, was then shaken up once more when they discovered that one pair was being sent home. After viewers voted for their favorite pair, Alexandra and Dylan, Caro and Ray were the first couple to be saved from elimination, followed by Elizabeth and Zac and Kyra and Jered.

That left Emily and Weston and Aissata and Yamen at risk for elimination.

Ultimately, Aissata and Yamen were voted off, leaving most of the Islanders in tears as they were forced to say goodbye to their good friend.

"Please don't start crying because I am not trying to cry," Yamen said, before telling his pals how grateful he was to meet everyone.

There was even more crying later in the episode -- however, it wasn't from the Islanders. The following day, the couples got surprised with fake babies that they had to take care of. As they got acquainted with their bundles of joy, some were clearly better suited for parenthood than others.

While Zac and Elizabeth have been the strongest pair so far, they had the roughest time trying to make little "Sue" stop crying. "Sue is so high-maintenance," the new mom said.

Dylan, on his end, was realizing that being a parent is harder than expected. "I was really excited to be a dad at first, but I'm tired."

The ladies then got the chance to have a girls' day at a bar while the guys took care of their babies.

While it might have been all fun and games with the pretend babies, it did open up serious conversations between the couples about their futures.

With only one week left until the competition is over, next week's episodes will surely be intense as one couple will be kicked off from the villa on Monday.

