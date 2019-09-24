Meet Lana Del Rey's New Boyfriend Sean 'Sticks' Larkin

The internet can't seem to get enough of Lana Del Rey's new boyfriend, Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

Ever since news broke on Tuesday that the singer was dating the handsome police officer, fans have been taking to social media to gush over the new relationship, while also trying to dig up clues about Larkin's personal and professional life.

Here at ET, we did all the investigative work for you. Here's everything you need to know about the lucky new guy dating Del Rey.

He's a cop in real life...

In his Twitter bio, Larkin describes his job title with Tulsa Police Department's gang unit in Oklahoma as "Full Time Tulsa POPO." He has been working with the gang unit (part of the Special Operations Division) for over 21 years, according to a 2017 feature piece on Larkin from local news station 102.3 KRMG.

... and on TV!

Larkin also provides insight about law enforcement as an analyst on A&E's Live PD. For three hours live every Friday and Saturday night when the show airs, he helps give viewers an unfiltered look at what happens to officers on patrol across the country during police stops, when they respond to calls and more. The show is filmed at A&E's studios in New York City.

Additionally, Larkin also hosts A&E's Live PD Presents PD CAM (which shows real, intense footage from police dashboard cameras, body cameras and helicopters) and most recently joined the cast of Live Rescue.

ET's Kevin Frazier exclusively visited the set of Live PD in January, where he learned just how intense filming for the show can be. "So, in the news world, we're showing the extremes," a producer explained. "This shows you everything in between.

He's working on a book.

Earlier this month, Larkin took to Twitter to reveal he's teamed up with Dan Abrams and Law Crime Network to pen an upcoming book. "We are looking for incidents where officers were falsely accused of misconduct or criminal activity," he explained. "DM me please if you know of a story!"

Thanks to his job (and CrossFit!), he's never afraid to go shirtless.

If you follow Larkin on Instagram, you'll see that his feed is filled with plenty of sexy shots. He seems to love snapping shots at the gym, beach and anything involving the outdoors.

He has a full sleeve of tattoos.

One word: Hotttttt.

There's a meaning behind his "Sticks" nickname.

Back in March, Larkin opened up to SiriusXM about the unique nickname. He began the conversation by recalling an incident where he chased after an alleged criminal without a gun or any weapon and tackled him. At the time, his captain told him he couldn't do that and called him a "bleep-stick."

"It started with an 'f,' it's a bad word," he joked. "He just started calling me 'Stick,' which was short for 'F-Stick.' Once we got onto the streets, people started hearing me called ‘Stick’ from other officers and the way the street lingo goes, they thought my name was ‘Sticks,’ and it just turned into that.”

He's a "#prouddad."

The proud father posted a sweet birthday tribute to "baby girl" Lyssa in August 2017, to commemorate her 20th birthday. "Looking at these 5 pics it's hard to believe how she went from that cute little baby to this beautiful, smart, amazing and sweet young woman (watch out for her driving though) so fast," he captioned it.. #birthday #prouddad."

He shared a similar message for his son's birthday in March of that year, writing, "My mini-me looked so damn good for his 9th grade formal this weekend! Not only is my 14 year old son smart (and sarcastic as hell) but he pulls off a tux as if he is the next James Bond. Love this boy! #minime #prouddad #tuxedo #rayban #formal."

