Last Chance to Shop Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags You Can Buy Online
If you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, you're running out of time to plan for Halloween! Whether that means you're hosting a Halloween party and have party favors to distribute, you're attending someone else's, or you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun candy boo bucket, candy bag or Halloween treat bag to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve.
Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a boo bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both Halloween treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters candy bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customizable pillow case Halloween bag perfect for carrying commendable quantities of Snickers, Kit Kat bars and Skittles. There's also candy bag options that you can personalize for your favorite kiddo or guests at your party.
Don’t forget about your own Halloween endeavors as well with candy bowls that will delight both you and trick-or-treaters alike such as a festive ghost dog that can guard your porch from mischief, or a totally bewitching light-up dish to hold milk chocolate, caramel or Swedish fish.
Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season! Here are 13 of the best Halloween treat bags, spooky baskets and boo buckets to invest in just in time for trick or treating. Oh! And don't forget the face masks!
Halloween Candy Bowls
Once you reach a certain age, the joy of Halloween is no longer in getting the candy, but in giving it. There are so many fun, festive and spooky options to choose from when selecting a candy bowl for All Hallows Eve, from simple tubs that can double as fall decor to wickedly festive pieces.
