Last Chance to Shop Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Clear the Rack Sale

Labor Day weekend is winding down and that means there are just a few hours left to grab the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale. Shoppers can get multiple amazing deals from popular fashion and beauty brands on the retailer's website.

At Clear the Rack, shoppers get an extra 25% off red-price clearance items for a total savings up to 75% off through Sept. 6. There's no promo code for you to remember to unlock the deals. The prices are already marked!

You'll find deals across categories including clothes, shoes, homeware and beauty products from Nike, Dyson, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Free People, Sam Edelman and Prada. In addition to the clearance section, don't forget to browse through Nordstrom Rack's new sale items and their daily Flash Events for even more savings.

Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including Amazon tech deals, Bloomingdale's deals, Alo leggings, Ulta beauty deals that are 50% off, Gucci sunglasses and Walmart electronic deals.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack sale and check out ET Style's favorite deals below.

