Only ET was on the London set of Last Christmas, where stars Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke dished on their holiday rom-com and shared some sweet secrets about one another. Like, just how big a Game of Thrones fan Golding is.

"I was a huge fan of Game of Thrones," Golding told ET's Nischelle Turner. "When I started dating my wife, I used to have to travel to Tokyo and she was like, 'Have a look at this series. It's pretty amazing.' And I was like, 'I'll be the judge of that.' I got two episodes in, and I was like, 'I need more!' Throughout the 10 years, Emilia has just been--"

"Instrumental in his marriage!" Clarke chimed in

And did you know that Clarke was just as obsessed with Golding after seeing Crazy Rich Asians?

"I've not said this to you because it's sort of embarrassing, but you came on the screen and I was like, 'Good lord, that's the single most attractive man I've ever seen in my life'" she said with a laugh.

"I'm going to be blushing more than I [already] am," Golding replied.

While Crazy Rich Asians cemented Golding as a leading man, director Paul Feig said the studio wasn't initially keen on casting him in Last Christmas.

"I'd done A Simple Favor with Henry, but when we were putting this together, Crazy Rich Asians hadn't come out yet and neither had A Simple Favor," Feig recalled. "I said, 'I want Henry to be in this.' But the studio didn't know if he was going to be a star or not. So I was just biding my time and finally, when Crazy Rich opened, I was like, 'Hey, I have the best guy for this role!' And then here comes Henry."

In Last Christmas, Clarke plays Kate, a young woman who dreams of being a singer, but after a brush with death due to a frightening illness, she's now living a bitter life as a costumed elf in a Christmas-themed novelty store in London.

She stumbles upon Tom (Golding), a handsome, kindhearted stranger whom Kate begrudgingly finds herself enamored with. Tom manages to reignite a spark of happiness in Kate and seemingly helps her rediscover her path.

The film, which was co-written by Emma Thompson, who also stars as Kate's mother, is based on George Michaels' iconic song of the same name. Michaels gave the project his blessing before he died in 2016, and his estate provided the film with a previously unreleased track.

"I was asked years ago -- years ago! -- to write a piece based upon 'Last Christmas,'" Thompson said. "And I sort of thought, 'Well, last Christmas, I gave you [my heart]. Hmm, I've got to think of a really good story.' I thought it for some time and I thought, 'What about if--' I'm not going to tell you what, because it would give it away!"

Last Christmas arrives in theaters on Nov. 8. Watch the trailer below.

