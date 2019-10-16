Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke are the perfect duo in the upcoming holiday rom-com, The Last Christmas.

Only ET was on set with the stars of the film, as well as with director Paul Feig and Emma Thompson, in London, where they dished on their exciting project and revealed some interesting new tidbits.

Did you know that Clarke was just as obsessed with the Crazy Rich Asians star after seeing the film?

"You came on the screen and I was like, 'Aw, god! Good Lord, that's the single most attractive man I've ever seen in my life'" she said with a laugh.

"I'm going to be blushing more than I [already] am," Henry replied.

Ever since Crazy Rich Asians, Golding has been gracing fans with his presence in a slew of films. However, according to Feig, at first, the studio wasn't so keen on casting him in The Last Christmas.

"The studio didn't know if he was going to be a star or not," Feig admitted. "Finally when Crazy Rich opened and did so well, it was like, 'Hey, I got a great guy for this role,' and then here comes Henry."

In The Last Christmas, Clarke plays Kate, a young woman who previously had dreams of being a big time singer, but after a brush with death due to a frightening illness, she's given up on her pursuit of happiness to live a bitter life as a costumed elf in a Christmas-themed novelty store in London.

She stumbles upon Tom (Golding), a handsome, kind-hearted stranger who Kate begrudgingly finds herself enamored with. Tom manages to reignite a spark of happiness in Kate and seemingly helps her rediscover her path.

The film, which is co-written by Thompson, who also stars as Kate's mother, is based on George Michaels' song of the same name. Michaels gave his blessing on the project before he died in 2016. Additionally, the flick also features some of his unreleased music.

"I was asked years ago to write a piece based upon 'Last Christmas,'" Thompson said. "And I sort of thought, 'Well, last Christmas, I've got to think of a really good story.'"

Last Christmas arrives in theaters on Nov. 8. Watch the trailer below.

