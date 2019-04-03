Last-Minute Festival Fashion & Beauty Essentials Under $50

Festival season is upon us and it officially kicks off next week in the SoCal desert.

Haven't shopped for it yet? Don't fret as we've gathered 20 fashion and beauty staples to pack for any music extravaganza this spring and summer, ranging from hair and skincare products to keep in your bag to wares and accessories that are trendy and comfortable to wear all day long.

Shop our edit of music festival must-haves ahead, all under $50, before it’s actually too late!

Facial wipes are a festival bag staple to remove any makeup smudges and cleanse the skin when you’re on the go.

Target

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes $6

Keep a mini dry shampoo with you to freshen up your hair throughout the day.

Sephora

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Nettle Oil Control Mini $10

This aluminum-free deodorant goes on clear and has a long-lasting coconut milk scent.

Ulta

Kopari Beauty Travel Size Coconut Beach Deodorant $10

It's hard to fall asleep after being in a high-energy environment. Taking two of these gummies 30 minutes before snoozing claims to help you get restful sleep.

Sephora

Sephora Collection x OLLY: Radiant Sleep $15

Glitter lovers know a music festival is the ideal place to rock sparkly makeup, and it's every excuse to break out Glossier's new line, Play.

Glossier

Glossier Play Glitter Gelée + Detailer Duo $16

Adorn yourself with spring's biggest jewelry trend -- shells.

Vergegirl

Vergegirl Style Makers Shell Choker $19

Wary of losing your investment sunnies? Pick up an affordable pair to wear all weekend long.

Thomas James LA

Thomas James LA Orleans $19

Tie-dye and festival go good together.

Bershka

Bershka High Neck Sweater $20

Denim shorts that go with everything!

H&M

H&M Denim Shorts High Waist $25

You're bound to see this '90s accessory everywhere this season.

Nordstrom

Trouvé Tie Dye Bucket Hat $29

Swap your basic black boots for a statement metallic Western-inspired pair.

Target

Wild Fable Clayton Western Cowboy Booties $29

Protect your skin from sun damage throughout the day (after applying sunscreen in the morning) by sweeping this SPF powder on your face without ruining your makeup.

Supergoop!

Supergoop! 100% Mineral Invincible Setting Powder $30

A hands-free bag lets you dance more freely and securely carry belongings on you.

Hershel

Herschel Sixteen Hip Pack $30

Up your glow factor by misting this all over the hair and body for gorgeous shine and radiance while hydrating and taming frizz.

OUAI

OUAI Hair & Body Shine Mist $32

A crochet matching set that doesn't cost a fortune.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Crochet Cropped Cami $18, Crochet Mini Skirt $20

Sleek, comfortable flat sandals complement any outfit.

Lulus

Lulus Colleen Black Leather Flat Sandal $39

Cute earrings to stack with and wear every day.

Tai

TAI Star/Moon Mismatched Enamel Studs $40

If you're keeping it casual, a lightweight button-down shirt can easily be tied or tucked into denim.

Superdown

Superdown Brianne Button Up Top $44

A breezy linen dress is a no brainer in the heat.

Pacsun

Lottie Moss Button Front Linen Dress $45

Staying at a house with a pool? This cool-girl animal print bikini is calling your name.

Pacsun

Kendall & Kylie Sasha Clasp Front Bikini Top $27, Sasha Deep V Bikini Bottom $23

