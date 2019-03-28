7 Spring Trends Every Fashion Girl Is Buying -- Shop Them Now!
Goodbye winter, hello spring!
Now that we're full force into the new season, we're in need of a wardrobe update. Enter spring's biggest trends, which particularly embrace the spirit of warm weather this year.
Coastal, California cool is a common theme strung through this season's trends with tie-dye making a comeback along with utilitarian jumpsuits ideal for throwing on last minute. Spring and summer inevitably call for vacation wares and accessories and this year's offerings take on the literal sartorial definition of getaway à la tropical prints, shell jewelry and beaded bags.
To kick off your spring shopping spree, discover the current must-have trends the fashion crowd is already wearing and shop our picks without breaking the bank.
Utility Jumpsuits
Witnessed on both celebs and the runways, boilersuits will not only make your mornings easier (one and done, people!) but also up your cool factor. The utilitarian style is available in an array of colors from neutral to pastel and silhouettes -- wide-leg or straight? It simply looks effortless and oh so comfortable.
Who What Wear Plus Size Short Sleeve Button-Down Belted Utility Jumpsuit $42
Abercrombie & Fitch Utility Jumpsuit $88
Madewell Top-Stitched Coverall Jumpsuit $138
Tie-Dye
This isn't your average summer camp oversized tie-dye tees, kids. 2019 brings the throwback coloring via modern iterations you can wear on the daily. Although many designers from R13 to Prabal Gurung sent down bright, bold designs, muted hues in crumple, stripe or ombre foldings are a touch more subtle and wearable.
Reformation Perfect Vintage Tee $38
Zara Tie-Dye Dress $50
Urban Renewal Recycled Blown Out Tie-Dye Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $59
Floss Sandals
The floss sandal, barely-there heel accented with thin straps, is arguably the It footwear of the season. Although the shoe style may give you flashbacks of the '90s, the freshened, minimalist sandal is far more elevated and elegant. Plus, its low to mid heel makes it easy to wear from day to night.
Bershka Heeled Sandals With Tubular Straps $30
Stylenanda Y-Strap High-Heeled Sandals $42
Mango Leather Straps Sandals $80
Beige
Speaking of minimalist, monochrome beige ensembles are flooding Instagram feeds aplenty and piquing interest. What once was deemed as boring is now one of the most covetable colors right now and looks fantastic when worn head to toe. The understated shade proves its versatility on a variety of pieces from polished blazers to frocks to cargo pants.
& Other Stories Cotton Twill Cargo Pants $89
Oak + Fort Dress 2958 $98
Chelsea28 Single Button Blazer $99
Shell Jewelry
Although shell baubles caught on last year, it's gaining more trajectory this season with more offerings of earrings, bracelets and necklaces adorned with the beach find. The trend incorporates a nature element to everyday jewelry stacking.
Aqua Shell & Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stretch Bracelet $36, Sale $27
Shashi Caroline Gold Necklace $55
Brinker & Eliza Supernova Huggies $138
Tropical Print
Vacation vibes are in full swing thanks to tropical printed pieces, which graced many spring shows such as Michael Kors and Valentino. Whether it's on a dress, skirt or top, the botanical pattern can be donned in the office and OOO until the end of summer.
Wild Fable Plus Size Floral Print Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt $22
ASOS Design Button Through Shirred Mini Dress in Tropical Print $48
Lulus Island State of Mind Blush Tropical Print Ruffled Midi Skirt $54
Beaded Bag
Spring's statement bags come by way of beaded designs that give any look a vintage flair, ranging from top handle to shoulder to flap shapes. A warm-weather outfit isn't complete without this darling accessory.
Topshop Goldie Beaded Grab Bag $60
Abacá Sinta Wood Tote Bag $85
Pixie Market White Beaded Bag $119
