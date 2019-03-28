Goodbye winter, hello spring!

Now that we're full force into the new season, we're in need of a wardrobe update. Enter spring's biggest trends, which particularly embrace the spirit of warm weather this year.

Coastal, California cool is a common theme strung through this season's trends with tie-dye making a comeback along with utilitarian jumpsuits ideal for throwing on last minute. Spring and summer inevitably call for vacation wares and accessories and this year's offerings take on the literal sartorial definition of getaway à la tropical prints, shell jewelry and beaded bags.

To kick off your spring shopping spree, discover the current must-have trends the fashion crowd is already wearing and shop our picks without breaking the bank.

Utility Jumpsuits

Witnessed on both celebs and the runways, boilersuits will not only make your mornings easier (one and done, people!) but also up your cool factor. The utilitarian style is available in an array of colors from neutral to pastel and silhouettes -- wide-leg or straight? It simply looks effortless and oh so comfortable.

Target

Who What Wear Plus Size Short Sleeve Button-Down Belted Utility Jumpsuit $42

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Utility Jumpsuit $88

Madewell

Madewell Top-Stitched Coverall Jumpsuit $138

Tie-Dye

This isn't your average summer camp oversized tie-dye tees, kids. 2019 brings the throwback coloring via modern iterations you can wear on the daily. Although many designers from R13 to Prabal Gurung sent down bright, bold designs, muted hues in crumple, stripe or ombre foldings are a touch more subtle and wearable.

Reformation

Reformation Perfect Vintage Tee $38

Zara

Zara Tie-Dye Dress $50

Urban Outfitters

Urban Renewal Recycled Blown Out Tie-Dye Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $59

Floss Sandals

The floss sandal, barely-there heel accented with thin straps, is arguably the It footwear of the season. Although the shoe style may give you flashbacks of the '90s, the freshened, minimalist sandal is far more elevated and elegant. Plus, its low to mid heel makes it easy to wear from day to night.

Bershka

Bershka Heeled Sandals With Tubular Straps $30

Stylenanda

Stylenanda Y-Strap High-Heeled Sandals $42

Mango

Mango Leather Straps Sandals $80

Beige

Speaking of minimalist, monochrome beige ensembles are flooding Instagram feeds aplenty and piquing interest. What once was deemed as boring is now one of the most covetable colors right now and looks fantastic when worn head to toe. The understated shade proves its versatility on a variety of pieces from polished blazers to frocks to cargo pants.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Cotton Twill Cargo Pants $89

Oak + Fort

Oak + Fort Dress 2958 $98

Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Single Button Blazer $99

Shell Jewelry

Although shell baubles caught on last year, it's gaining more trajectory this season with more offerings of earrings, bracelets and necklaces adorned with the beach find. The trend incorporates a nature element to everyday jewelry stacking.

Bloomingdale's

Aqua Shell & Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stretch Bracelet $36, Sale $27

Shopbop

Shashi Caroline Gold Necklace $55

Brinker & Eliza

Brinker & Eliza Supernova Huggies $138

Tropical Print

Vacation vibes are in full swing thanks to tropical printed pieces, which graced many spring shows such as Michael Kors and Valentino. Whether it's on a dress, skirt or top, the botanical pattern can be donned in the office and OOO until the end of summer.

Target

Wild Fable Plus Size Floral Print Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt $22

ASOS

ASOS Design Button Through Shirred Mini Dress in Tropical Print $48

Lulus

Lulus Island State of Mind Blush Tropical Print Ruffled Midi Skirt $54

Beaded Bag

Spring's statement bags come by way of beaded designs that give any look a vintage flair, ranging from top handle to shoulder to flap shapes. A warm-weather outfit isn't complete without this darling accessory.

Topshop

Topshop Goldie Beaded Grab Bag $60

Need Supply Co.

Abacá Sinta Wood Tote Bag $85

Pixie Market

Pixie Market White Beaded Bag $119

