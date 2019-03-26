Why This 'Ugly' Sandal Is One of Spring's Biggest Trends
Just when you thought there couldn't be more throwback trends, we're here to tell you about another.
Hiking sandals, made popular by the brand Teva in the '90s, are back as they were spotted all over the spring/summer 2019 shows including Anna Sui, Area, Nanushka and more. This shoe trend follows the return of the Birkenstock slide a few years back, proving low-key sandals will always have a place in fashion girls' hearts.
Before you go ahead and deem it as "ugly," the comfortable, function-focused sandal has been given cool, modern makeovers that may persuade you to change your mind (i.e. pink satin fabrication, crystal fringe embellishment, flatform design). And it's surprisingly versatile! You can wear it with many pieces from denim to dresses.
Watch the video above as ET's senior style editor Marisa Runyon investigates the quirky trend and shop our favorite picks ahead.
GET THE LOOK:
Teva Midform Universal $60
Melissa Papete + Rider $79
Ecco Yucatan Sandal $135
Nanushka Yola $362
Area Crystal-Fringed Nylon Sandals $535
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
5 Swimsuit Trends That'll Be Huge This Spring and Summer -- Shop Them Now!
Meghan Markle Maternity Outfits Worth Copying -- Shop Her Looks For Less!
Lupita Nyong'o Loves These $60 Sandals – Here's How You Can Get a Pair