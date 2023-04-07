'Late Late Show With James Corden' Announces Final Round of A-List Guests and Specials
James Corden Admits It's 'Terrifying' to End 'The Late Late Show…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Tom Schwartz Roasted by Katie and Lala After Saying Tom Sandoval…
'The Voice': Team Blake's Alex Whalen Drops Out Before Battle Ro…
Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Biggest Complaint' About Marriage to Mark Co…
Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Daughter Malti's First Trip to…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
Priscilla Presley Gets Emotional on Tour When Riley Keough Is Me…
'Mama June: Family Crisis': June Breaks Down in Tears During The…
Lady Gaga Channels Her Inner 'Joker' on Iconic Staircase While S…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating on A…
'American Idol': Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears During Single M…
Diddy and Yung Miami Go Instagram-Official After He Welcomed Bab…
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'
EXCLUSIVE: See First Footage of Caitlyn Jenner's Car Crash
Jeremy Renner's Nephew on 'Terrifying' Moment He Thought His Unc…
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing in Tokyo
James Corden is ending the Late Late Show with a bang! The celebrity guests and specials have been announced for the final 12 shows.
Ahead of signing off for good on April 26, Corden will welcome a host of A-list celebrities including Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.
Allison Janney -- who has appeared as a guest more than anyone -- will keep the record as she makes her 15th appearance. The Kardashian family, whom have each appeared separately during the duration of the show, will participate in a "Take a Break" segment.
Tom Cruise is also set to join Corden for a sketch.
K-pop super group, BLACKPINK will appeared on a new segment of Carpool Karaoke.
Ahead of the final episode, Corden's popular segment will be celebrated with the one-hour primetime special, The Last Last Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special at 10 p.m. est, followed by the final episode of the show.
Earlier this week, Corden was spotted filming a Carpool Karaoke with Adele.
ET recently spoke to the Into the Woods actor who teased what's to come.
"My last guest is going to be huge pop star," Corden told ET. "There's some really fun things to come. Twelve shows, three Carpool Karaokes, last Crosswalk the Musical. A really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world."
Corden said he could "cry his eyes out" thinking about the final shows. On top of that, the actor shared the mixed emotions he has experienced as he prepares to say goodbye.
"It's such an exciting feeling and terrifying and it's just excited and scared at the same time," he said. "But I think that's probably when the most exciting things happen. I haven't been this scared since I decided to take the show and move to America to do it. And that's been a life-changing experience."
RELATED CONTENT:
James Corden, Adele Reuniting for 1 More 'Carpool Karaoke': Pic
James Corden Teases Final Episodes of 'Late Late Show' (Exclusive)
Bad Bunny 'Breaks Free' to Ariana Grande on 'Carpool Karaoke'