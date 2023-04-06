Adele and James Corden are teaming up for one more epic Carpool Karaoke, and there's proof!

The "Someone Like You" songstress and The Late Late Show host were photographed filming one last installment of Corden's popular segment. In the photo, Corden's sitting passenger side wearing a checkered flannel, while Adele opted for a black coat as she took the wheel.

They were both smiling and clearly in good spirits. The setting's all too familiar with the duo. Back in January 2016, Adele and Corden had an epic Carpool Karaoke session, when she famously nailed Nicki Minaj's rap from Kanye West's "Monster."

The performance was so thrilling, even Minaj had to chime in when she tweeted, "Adele is mad ratchet. I can't take her #UK#WutsGood."

Adele, who is rumored to be releasing a secretly recorded new album soon, is reportedly Corden's final guest on his late-night CBS show, which will come to an end on April 27 after nearly a decade-long run. He began hosting the show in 2015.

Over the weekend, Corden hinted to ET that his "last guest is going to be a huge pop star."

"There's some really fun things to come. Twelve shows, three 'Carpool Karaokes,' last 'Crosswalk the Musical,'" he added. "A really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world."

With the final show fast approaching, it's easy to see why Corden's having all the feels.

"It's such an exciting feeling and terrifying and it's just excited and scared at the same time," he said. "But I think that's probably when the most exciting things happen. I haven't been this scared since I decided to take the show and move to America to do it. And that's been a life-changing experience."

He added, "I'll miss it, I'll miss it every single day and I'll always think, 'Oh, that was a thing that I did ... how great.'"

