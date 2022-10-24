Preparations are ramping up for the Latin GRAMMY Awards, with a new lineup of can't-miss performers ready to hit the stage! The Latin Recording Academy announced on Monday a new batch of performers, including Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera.

They join a lineup that already includes Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Marco Antonio Solis and Sebastián Yatra.

"At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in an earlier statement. "We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards."

The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be broadcast on TNT at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (COL)/22.00 (ARG/CHI), and on Televisa on Channel 5.

Among this year's top nominated artists are Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, Alejandro and Christina Aguilera, to name a few.

