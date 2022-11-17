Latin GRAMMYs 2022: The Best Performances and Moments of the Night

The 2022 Latin GRAMMY Awards brought some of the biggest names in Latin music to the stage at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday. From exciting performances to emotional speeches, this year's Latin GRAMMYs were truly a celebration of artists from across the Latin American diaspora.

Featuring a foursome of hosts that included Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini and Thalía, the high-energy show was pulsing with enthusiasm as some of the biggest names in Latin music took the stage -- both to perform their massive hit singles and accept some of the night's top honors.

As the night comes to a close, here's a look at some of the moments and highlights you'll be talking about tomorrow from the 2022 Latin GRAMMY Awards, And -- check out the winners, here.

Thalía, Luis Fonsi and Laura Pausini Open the Show with Tribute to Marco Antonio Solís

Three of the night's hosts opened the show with a moving tribute to Mexican icon, Marco Antonio Solís, who was honored with the Latin GRAMMYs' Person of the Year Award.

Thalia kicked off the tribute by belting out Solís’s beloved classic "Si No Te Hubieras Ido." She was joined onstage by Fonsi, Pausini, and Mexican duo Sin Bandera, who performed another one of Solís' classics, "A Dónde Vamos a Parar." Mexican singer Carin León, Cuban duo Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and Chocquibtown’s Goyo also got in on the tribute with a performance of "Más Que Tu Amigo."

Rauw Alejandro Performs Futuristic Medley

Alejandro took the Latin GRAMMYs to space with his futuristic performance that saw the Puerto Rican singer perform a medley of his songs including, "Lejos del Cielo," "Más de Una Vez," "Desesperados" and "Punto 40" off his latest album, Saturno. Dressed in a metallic outfit, which he paired with large, dark sunglasses, Alejandro started his performance alone but was soon joined by a troupe of dancers, dressed in all black, whose faces were covered with white masks.

Christina Aguilera Returns to Latin GRAMMYs Stage

Aguilera returned to the Latin GRAMMYs stage with an impressive performance of "Cuando Me Dé la Gana" alongside Christian Nodal. Dressed in a sequined black jumpsuit, Aguilera's powerhouse vocals took the lead as she and Nodal took turns singing verses from the Ranchera-style song.

The pop star ended the performance with one of her signature riffs, before tipping her hat to Nodal, who closed out the song, which tells the story of a woman taking charge in her relationship.

Rosalía Goes Big

As the most-nominated female performer at this year's show, expectations were high for Rosalía, and she cleared that bar with an impressive and sultry medley of her big hits, including "Hentai," "La Fama" and "Despechá." With an impromptu cameo from her boyfriend, Rauw Alejandro, the performance was definitely memorable.

John Legend and Sebastían Yatra Bring the Cabaret to the Latin GRAMMYs

The pair teamed up for an electric performance of Yatra's song, "Tacones Rojos." The Spanglish duet gave the crowd a cabaret feel with Legend and Yatra -- dressed to the nines in classic tuxedos -- serenading the crowd as a bevy of Rockette-style dancers danced behind them. The performance earned the duo a standing ovation from the audience, who loved the lively moment.

Karol G Turns Up the Heat

Karol G hit the stage to deliver her risque track "GATÚBELA," with a performance that included a gyrating, pulsating pile of half-naked backup dancers. The racy performance turned the heat up at the otherwise largely restrained awards show, and the song itself got censored a handful of times, essentially securing its place as a highlight of the night.

Anitta Delivers Twerk-tastic Performance

The Brazilian-born singer took a break from her hosting duties to hit the stage with a performance of her hit, "Envovler." Joined by a group of twerking dancers, the "Girl From Rio" backed up Karol G's heat with some of her own, and turned things up a notch with her sultry performance. She then returned to her Brazilian roots, with the club track, "Senta Vai," which saw Anitta join the audience for what quickly turned into a dance party.

The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards aired Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. Check out the night's full list of winners.

