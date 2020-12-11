Latinx-Owned Brands to Shop This Holiday Season

Hispanic Heritage Month, which ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was a great time to support Latinx-owned businesses -- let's keep the momentum going this holiday season.

According to a recent Stanford study, 86% of Latino small business owners reported that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had a significant negative impact on their companies, despite the fact that Latinos are starting businesses at a faster rate than all other demographic groups. All that hard work being put into these companies won't matter if the sales aren't there.

So we've found a range of Latinx-owned businesses -- from high-end shoes to low-maintenance beauty products -- to shop right now and continue to support year-round, after the Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight has faded. As with all minority-owned businesses, we encourage you to learn more about these brands and share the ones you feel a connection to with your friends, family and other loved ones.

Don't forget that holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, meaning you'll want to order these items (and the rest of ET Style's gift recommendations) ASAP. We've noted below which brands offer digital gift cards for a quick, easy and thoughtful present.

Below, the Latinx-owned businesses we are discovering, celebrating and shopping right now.

The Pinkness Co.

Launched in 2018 by NYC-based Dominican influencer Farah Vargas, The Pinkness is a clean, cruelty-free skincare line. Their anchor product, The Pinkness Forever Flawless Beauty Oil, is a blend of nourishing and brightening face oils touted as "magic in a bottle." Click through to the brand's Instagram page to see an excellent mix of inspiring quotes, beauty memes and real reviews from happy customers.

Forever Flawless Beauty Oil Pinkness Pinkness Forever Flawless Beauty Oil Pinkness Jam-packed with oils -- including grapeseed, marula, pomegranate seed, cranberry seed and baobab seed -- this potion is meant to be massaged into your face and neck to help firm, revitalize and tone the skin. $30 at Pinkness

Flor de Maria

Flor de Maria Rivera, a former Telemundo and Univision sports anchor who migrated to the U.S. with her family when she was 14 years old, is the Latinx entrepreneur behind high-end shoe line Flor de Maria. The bilingual fashion blogger launched her footwear collection, which now includes buckled pumps, strappy sandals, crystal-trimmed mules and over-the-knee boots, after struggling to find the perfect shoe for herself. What a journey: Today, her celeb clients include Kylie Jenner and Normani.

Milly Blush Suede Boot Flor de Maria Flor de Maria Milly Blush Suede Boot Flor de Maria Not only are these suede boots timelessly gorgeous, but they're available in two calf sizes so you can be sure you have the perfect fit. You can also snag a digital gift card if you're shopping for a friend. $395 at Flor de Maria

Collectiva Concepción

Meet the first socially conscious, accessible luxury brand rooted in Mexican design. More than just a beautiful womenswear collective, Collectiva Concepción was launched in 2019 to support at-risk, primarily women-led indigenous communities of artisans in Mexico without having to sacrifice their traditional craft and practice. Through each piece proudly made by hand in Mexico, the company hopes to elevate the human spirit and create a sense of well-being. Founder Concepción "Concha" Orvananos was born in Mexico City and has several other fashion and exercise launches under her belt; head designer Huguette Hubard, also born in Mexico City, is a former DKNY exec.

Brena Top Collectiva Concepción Collectiva Concepción Brena Top Collectiva Concepción This stunning blouse incorporates two artisanal techniques from San Felipe de los Herreros, Michoacan: the decorative Gaviado stitch (which joins the yoke to the body) and the lace-like Deshilado embroidery on the cuffs. $325 at Collectiva Concepción

Wildland Organics

You don't have to live on the road to use and enjoy Wildland Organics, but these wellness products for hair, body and home were made with travelers in mind. Founder Marisa Quintanilla Griffeth dreamed up her organic skincare and beauty brand after years of living in a tiny house and then a converted van -- all the while being inspired by nature in all its simplicity. As a result, each Wildland Organics product is multi-use, travel friendly and eco-conscious. Fun fact: Marisa is also an actress and played Huilen in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

The Essentialist Gift Set Wildland Organics Wildland Organics The Essentialist Gift Set Wildland Organics This Wildland Organics set includes three multipurpose products for head-to-toe wellness: the 3-in-1 Super Bar, Ritual Oil and Dry Shampoos hair and body refresher. $68 at Wildland Organics

Someone Somewhere

Since 2016, Mexican lifestyle brand Someone Somewhere has lifted thousands of people out of poverty by combining the traditional crafts of Latin American artisans with modern trends and innovative designs (including pocket tees, backpacks and face masks) -- thus increasing the artisans' income, improving their living conditions and allowing their children to go to school. Someone Somewhere was launched by three purpose-driven Latinx best friends -- Antonio Nuño, Fátima Álvarez and Enrique Rodríguez -- after taking volunteer trips to rural communities in high school. According to the company, the founders lived with artisans for months before developing an efficient, flexible supply chain that allowed artisans to work from home and earn a fair wage. Someone Somewhere's Mexico account is linked above; follow their U.S. Instagram account here.

Women's Confetti Tee Someone Somewhere Someone Somewhere Women's Confetti Tee Someone Somewhere This pocket tee celebrates traditional iconography originating from the Náhuatl communities of the mountains of central México. $35 at Someone Somewhere

Ari Jogiel

Ari Jogiel's tagline is "proudly made in freaking Los Angeles," but the lifestyle brand's namesake founder was proudly born in Mexico City. Ari opened a manufacturing facility in downtown L.A. that has worked with more than 100 fashion brands to produce high-quality apparel, including their own face masks and unisex tees. Ari Jogiel lays a claim as the fastest growing full-package company in L.A., and they recently partnered with The Conscious Kid Foundation to support education and help the fight against racism in schools.

The Vanguard Mask Ari Jogiel Ari Jogiel The Vanguard Mask Ari Jogiel Need an easy holiday gift you know they'll use? This adjustable mask is made with antimicrobial fabric and has a built-in cotton filter. Choose from several colors (including Lightning Blue, above) and sizes. $20 at Ari Jogiel

Love Binetti

Buenos Aires native Diego Binetti founded the Binetti collection in September 2001 and launched its sister collection, Love Binetti, a decade later. According to the company, Love Binetti caters to the traveler and nomad at heart and the modern girl with a "city-slicker edge" -- look no further than the current collection's trench-inspired dresses and fashion-forward windbreaker jackets for proof.

The Wire Mongolian Vest Love Binetti Love Binetti The Wire Mongolian Vest Love Binetti Made with 100% Mongolian fur, this exquisite statement vest will bring you joy (and warmth) every time you put it on. REGULARLY $975 $485 at Love Binetti

Mestiza New York

After yet another futile search for affordable couture-inspired dresses, Alessandra Perez-Rubio and Louisa Rechter launched Mestiza New York, a NYC-based special occasion brand that offers "stylish opulence, without the opulent price tag." (The Shimmy Shimmy Tassel Dress pictured above, for example, is just under $500.) If you're shopping for a dress to wear to a wedding or another important event, Mestiza New York just might be your new go-to brand. And if you're shopping for a friend? Gift cards are available.

Shimmy Shimmy Tassel Dress Mestiza New York Mestiza New York Shimmy Shimmy Tassel Dress Mestiza New York The name of this tassel dress says it all: You'll want to shimmy all over the place while wearing it (even if it's just around the house). $495 at Mestiza New York

UNOde50

Known for their stunning, truly unique jewelry, UNOde50 was founded in Madrid by a group of creatives, currently led by Jose Azulay. Gold and silver plating combine with materials like leather, crystals and pearls to create stunning handcrafted pieces that are proudly made in Spain. With a wide range of items for both men and women, UNOde50's jewelry and accessories make the perfect gift for loved ones.

Nailed Heart Ring UNOde50 UNOde50 Nailed Heart Ring UNOde50 Heart-shaped jewelry can all start to look the same -- but not this unique gold ring. The incorporated nail symbolizes the depth, emotion and strength of love. $145 at UNOde50

VI Derm Beauty

VI Derm Beauty president and CEO Marya Khalil has skincare in her blood -- her father, the late Dr. Abdela F. Khalil, created the revolutionary VI Peel to help her deal with her painful cystic acne as a teen. Today, Marya is continuing the family tradition under the Vitality Institute umbrella, with a line of VI Derm Beauty products like cleansers, serums and moisturizers as well as the original VI peel and its newer formulas. Marya blended her Cuban and Lebanese heritage into her gorgeous wedding in Miami -- and had a perfectly glowing complexion for her big day, too.

SPF 50 Daily UV Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen VI Derm Beauty VI Derm Beauty SPF 50 Daily UV Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen VI Derm Beauty This does-it-all sunscreen contains zinc oxide to protect against UV rays, aloe to reduce inflammation and green tea to reverse pre-existing sun damage. $40 at VI Derm Beauty

Pharaoun Cocktail Rings

Each Pharaoun cocktail ring holds a story, and so does the company's owner. Sergio Mendoza lost his wife, Sarah, to breast cancer, and he started Miami-based Pharaoun Cocktail Rings to honor her memory as well as celebrate the other powerful women in his life. In addition to his showstopping pieces of jewelry, we couldn't love Sergio's philosophy on them more: “Worn on the right hand and not the left, a cocktail ring represents your relationship with no one other than yourself.” That sentiment is embedded into the Pharaoun gift cards, too -- they're called Honor Her Gift Cards.

We Are Beautiful Ring Pharaoun Cocktail Rings Pharaoun Cocktail Rings We Are Beautiful Ring Pharaoun Cocktail Rings 100% of this ring's purchase price will be donated to Southerners on New Ground, an organization dedicated to fighting for social justice. $145 at Pharaoun Cocktail Rings

