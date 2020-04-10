15 New Latinx Songs to Get You Through the Weekend

Ozuna, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Romeo Santos and many more Latinx artists dropped new music to add to your quarantine playlist, with everything from dance bops to ballads for all your moods.

Selena Gomez released a stylish music video for "Boyfriend," a song she says was inspired by a text message. The 27-year-old singer told Apple News on Friday she was brainstorming material for her new album, Rare, when she decided to text a few friends. "I feel like I've covered everything on the album. I don't know. Life's good. I want a boyfriend. That's about it," she shared on the group text.

Earlier this week, Gomez took to Instagram to share her excitement for the new song, describing it as "a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

The Black Eyed Peas joined forces with Ozuna for another bilingual hot track. The song, “Mamacita,” features el negrito ojos claros and J.Rey Soul. The music video for his song also dropped on Friday and it evokes Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom vibes.

Meanwhile, Arcángel also released a remix for his hit, “Sigues Con Él,” featuring Sech and the king of bachata, Romeo Santos. The song is part of Arcángel’s new studio album, Historias De Un Capricornio.

Check out all the latest releases below:

Selena Gomez - "Boyfriend"

Black Eyed Peas featuring Ozuna and J.Rey Soul - “Mamacita”

Arcangel featuring Sech and Romeo Santos - “Sigues Con Él Remix”

Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra - “Falta Amor”

Bad Bunny - “En Casita”

Maluma - “Que Chimba”

Rauw Alejandro featuring Farruko, Anuel AA, Natti Natasha and Lunay - “Fantasías Remix”

Reik featuring Farruko and Camilo - “Si Me Dices Que Si”

Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee - “Muevelo”

Jessie Reyez - “I Do”

Sech - “Relacion”

Dalex - “Matematicas”

Karol G and Anuel AA - “Follow”

Anuel AA - “3 de Abril”

Brytiago x Wisin "Borracho"

