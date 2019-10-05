Pedro Capó Explains Why Rosalía Is His Dream Collaboration (Exclusive)

Pedro Capó is closing out the year with a major project.

The Puerto Rican singer, who recently got nominated for two Latin GRAMMYs, spoke with ET exclusively about his whirlwind year, and what he's got up his sleeve.

"It’s been nuts. It’s been a year," Capó told ET last month. "A year of a roller coaster, a beautiful roller coaster."

Since its release, Capó's hit single, "Calma," has gone to top the charts in many countries and received a Latin double-platinum certification. However, the success of "Calma" came as a shock to the 38-year-old singer.

"When we wrote this song, I never thought about it as a single, that wasn’t the intention," he explained. "I never imagined it would be a world hit, but really happy that we’ve achieved that kind of success with a song that represents world vibes, and talks a little bit about our community and how we can have a happy-go-lucky culture."

The song's two subsequent remixes with Farruko and Alicia Keys proved what power "Calma" had. The collaborations proved fruitful as his remix with Farruko was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY, went 25 times Latin Multi-Platinum, and the video has over 1.6 billion views on YouTube. On top of that, Keys' remix -- which also features Farruko -- has over 30 million views on YouTube and has been nominated for the NRJ Music Award for International Song of the Year.

With such incredible collaborations already under his belt, Capó hopes his next one will be with Rosalía. The Spanish singer is the most-nominated female artist at this year’s Latin GRAMMYs.

"I’m a fan of everybody else, but right now Rosalía comes to mind," Capó said when asked who he'd like to collaborate with next. "She accomplished something very cool with the classic Flamenco sound and I hope to work with her."

Capó is all about working with and uplifting emerging artists in the Latin music industry, which is why his new role on Univision’s Reina de la Canción is so important to him. Reina de la Canción is a female-only singing competition show whose goal is to identify and empower the next Latina music superstar.

"It’s not your typical reality show, where there’s drama and gossip and that kind of stuff," Capó explained. "We truly focus on trying to develop everybody’s talent."

The show is executive produced by Daddy Yankee, and the panel of judges includes Natti Natasha, regional Mexican singer-songwriter Joss Favela and music legend Olga Tañón.

Capó will not only serve as co-host, alongside Alejandra Espinoza, but he will also help develop the contestants. "First and foremost, for me, it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to pay it forward, share my experiences and everything that I’ve encountered throughout the years," he said.

He's got one piece of advice for the show's contestants.

"The most important thing is loving what you do, this is the craft of the heart," he relayed. "Music is something that is born in the soul. And of course, more comes with that, discipline comes with it just like any other endeavor that we take on in life...But at the end of the day, it’s not about the advice that you give them, it’s about the enjoyment."

Capó is not slowing down anytime soon. Along with his work on the show, he will have a new single dropping in November and will tour the U.S. early next year.

Reina de la Canción airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.

