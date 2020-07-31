August 1 marks the first day of National Black Business Month! The acknowledgment highlights the importance of Black-owned businesses to Black communities and for the overall economy.

Many companies are navigating new ways of serving their customers due to social distancing mandates brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For Black business owners, the stress of day-to-day life -- not to mention everything that comes with keeping a business afloat -- is compounded by the outcry against police brutality, racial injustice and systemic issues following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and too many others. It's the right time to support these business owners by shopping Black-owned whenever possible.

Of course there are plenty of Black-owned companies in the fashion and beauty industries. But with so many people focused on their self care and personal wellbeing during this shared time at home, the popularity of the wellness and health space is on the rise. Luckily, this space is full of brands that are founded and run by Black women and men. Whether they're selling aromatherapy candles, producing fitness-minded podcasts or shattering stigmas of what it means to be "well" for Black women, each of these companies was once just a dream and is now a hard-earned reality.

But don't just shop these Black-owned businesses today, or this month. Support them regularly, engage with them on social media and spread the word to your friends, family and peers. Then seek out other minority-owned companies -- apps like Black Nation and Official Black Wall Street make this easy -- and repeat. (In addition to committing to discovering and supporting Black-owned businesses, you can donate to causes that move you, educate yourself through reliable sources and simply make your voice heard.)

Below, meet some of the Black-owned health and wellness companies we support and the inspiring women and men behind them.

Grounded Plants

Plants as therapy? Grounded Plants cofounders Mignon Hemsley and Danuelle Doswell say yes. Their brand new online shop is packed with varieties like golden pothos and aloe vera to help you decompress and disconnect, resulting in a healthier and happier you. (Also, their three-month subscription service is simply genius.) Check for restocks soon.

Shop Grounded Plants here and learn more about Hemsley and Doswell here.

Boombox Boxing Club

Reggie "Jefe" Smith and Angela "AJ Boomin" Jennings founded Washington, DC-based Boombox Boxing Club as a way to offer both boxing-inspired group fitness classes and a strong, teamwork-minded community. Boombox is navigating the coronavirus pandemic with $10 virtual classes that anyone can join -- and continuing their mission of making boxing-inspired training accessible to all.

Explore Boombox's virtual classes here and learn how Smith and Jennings went from a Tinder match to business partners here.

Naaya

Sinikiwe Dhliwayo founded Naaya with the purpose of redefining "wellness" into a term that centers on Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). Her video on why we need to have difficult conversations is a must-watch.

Learn more about Naaya here.

Transparent Black Girl

Writer Yasmine Jameelah created this wellness collective by curating digital content, a Transparent Talk series, apparel and more. Jameelah says, "I believe that wellness like people of color is multifaceted and it should be free to take on as many forms as it sees fit. Here, we embrace it all."

Learn more about Jameelah here and Transparent Black Girl here; apply to be a TBG intern here.

Balanced Black Girl

This uplifting podcast, book club and supportive wellness community for women of color was founded by Lestraundra “Les” Alfred, a fitness trainer and nutrition coach.

Learn more about Balanced Black Girl here and subscribe to the podcast here.

PUR Home

Angela Richardson isn't just PUR Home's founder and CEO -- she is also the formulator and product developer for the company's line of natural household and skincare products. From organic castile soap to lavender-grapefruit laundry detergent to waterless all-purpose bar soap, PUR Home's products are proudly plant-based, biodegradable and low toxic.

Shop PUR Home products here.

Golde

Trinity Mouzon Wofford is the powerhouse behind Golde, a Brooklyn-based vegan company that makes superfood-boosted wellness and beauty essentials. Their latte blends and face masks are filled with ingredients like turmeric, matcha and spirulina, and their Instagram feed is filled with recipes, tips and inspo.

Shop Golde wellness and beauty products here.

Love Notes LLC

Founded by Brooklyn-based Nya Kam, Love Notes hand-pours custom blended aromatherapy candles in heavenly scent combos like lemon verbena-ginger-mint and black amber-lavender-pear. Love Notes also sells Self-ish body teas, for those seeking an extra-luxurious bathing and soaking experience.

Shop Love Notes candles here.

BLK+GRN

BLK+GRN is all about community. The company's website is an all-natural marketplace that connects Black people with high-quality, toxic-free brands like Dirt Don't Hurt (pictured above), and the weekly BLK+GRN podcast spotlights Black female artisans, their stories and their products.

Shop BLK+GRN products here and listen to the podcast here.

The Honey Pot

What does it mean to be the first plant-based feminine care system on the market? For Honey Pot CEO Bea Dixon, it's personal -- she suffered from bacterial vaginosis for months before starting her herb-powered line of products to cleanse, protect and balance the vagina.

Shop The Honey Pot products here.

Muniq

Muniq is a line of science-based nutritional shakes that feed your gut with natural prebiotic resistant starch fibers to promote a healthy gut microbiome, help manage blood sugar and strengthen immunity, among other health benefits. The shakes were formulated with the diabetic community in mind but are a match for anyone wanting to improve their health from the inside out -- there's even a vegan chocolate option. CEO Marc Washington founded Muniq in honor of his later sister, Monica, as a nutrition solution that would have empowered her to take greater control of her health.

Shop Muniq products here and learn more about Washington here.

