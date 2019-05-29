Laura Dern is adding her voice to the chorus of Big Little Lies stars singing the praises of new castmember Meryl Streep.

Dern spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the premiere of Big Little Lies' second season at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, where she opened up about Streep's involvement with the acclaimed HBO drama.

"Just having Meryl on set is the dream," Dern marveled. "Having her to talk to, having her to guide you, having her to teach you."

For Dern, the fun of working opposite Streep didn't end when Big Little Lies wrapped production, as they immediately began shooting the upcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic novel, Little Women.

According to Dern, getting to spend this much time with the three-time Oscar winner "is the dream of my life."

"It is an incredible gift and she's just a huge inspiration in my life," Dern added.

Nicole Kidman shared similarly effusive praise when speaking with ET on Wednesday, explaining, "[I'm] completely indebted to her," Kidman added. "Because she brings her talent, she brings her legitimacy, she brings her kindness, and she supported us."

For Kidman, Streep's presence and performance manages to elevate an already star-studded show overflowing with undeniable talent with acclaimed performances from co-stars like Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Adam Scott, to name a few.

"She raises the bar," Kidman said of Streep. "She loves to work. She shows up, she's ready, she's curious, she's so transparent in the sense that she brings the emotions and she brings this weight of her ability, and also her life."

Check out the video below to hear more from the Big Little Lies cast on the experience of working with Streep and what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.

Big Little Lies season two premieres June 9 on HBO.

