Lauren Alaina Marries Cam Arnold in Nashville Wedding

Wedding bells are chiming for newlyweds Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold!

The 29-year-old country singer exchanged vows with her handsome new hubby in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday.

The massive guest list included a whopping 450 guests, according to People, including many of Alaina's fellow country music superstars, such as Jason and Brittany Aldean, HARDY, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Lindsay Ell, to name just a few.

Alaina told People that the sizable guest list is "just a reflection of how fortunate we are -- we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people."

Alaina and Arnold's wedding was held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville, and included 450 guests. - Lauren Alaina/Instagram

Alaina -- who wore a custom Anne Barge wedding gown -- made sure to include the couple's nieces and nephews in the ceremony, as well as their two large dogs, which came in on leashes. The ceremony was officiated by Arnold's friend, Henry Valentine Geny.

"Our siblings all stood up there with us as we got married. And Cameron’s dad was his best man," Alaina told the outlet. "It was a very emotional, very heartfelt ceremony."

Alaina wore a custon Anne Barge wedding gown, and incorporated many of her and Arnold's nieces and nephews into the ceremony itself. - Lauren Alaina/Instagram

It was back in November 2022 when Alaina announced, while onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, that Arnold popped the question. In June 2023, the "Thicc as Thieves" singer spoke with ET ahead of CMA Fest and gushed over her future husband while revealing that Luke Bryan inadvertently played a role in the two becoming a couple.

"If you spend five minutes with him, you'd be like, 'I get it,'" Alaina tells ET. "I mean, he's from Georgia. We're both from Georgia. Actually, fun fact, we met in Mexico at the [all-inclusive concert vacation] Crash My Playa that Luke Bryan has every year. Luke Bryan brought us together."

Alaina also shared how Arnold found himself backstage at the event and the first words he ever spoke to her that hooked her.

"He’s friends with Luke’s niece and her husband, so he was backstage and we were at the taco stand," Alaina continued, "and apparently I ate my tacos really fast and he was like, 'Nobody’s gonna take those tacos away from you!' First thing he ever said to me. And that was when I knew."

Alaina says she gave Arnold her number, and from that moment on, he knew he was down for the count.

"I gave him my number, but he came home and told his best friend, 'I met the woman I’m gonna marry,'" Alaina explains. "And I did not leave Mexico feeling that way, but he was right. I'm gonna marry him."

Congrats to the happy couple!

