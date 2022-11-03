Lauren Graham is speaking out about her split from Parenthood co-star, Peter Krause. In June, the pair announced that they had "quietly ended their relationship last year," after dating for more than a decade.

In a new interview with People, Graham shared what caused the shocking breakup, and what she's been doing to distract herself from the "sad" split.

"I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," Graham, who co-starred alongside Krause as siblings on the NBC dramedy from 2010 to 2015, tells the outlet. "And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking."

She adds, "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."

While the former couple never married or had children, Graham helped Krause, 57, raise his 20-year-old son, Roman, which she said has been one of the hardest parts about their relationship coming to an end.

"Any pain still really has its moments. I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we're connected," the Gilmore Girls star says. "And yes, I'm in a better place, but it’s still just a shame. It's just sad to me."

Since the split, Graham has been focusing on her work, including her new collection of essays, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember, out later this month. And while it's been a tough year for the 55-year-old actress, she told People, that writing her new book has proven to be a perfect distraction.

"I knew I was resilient because I just always have been," she says. "You take your knocks and don't complain. That's how I was always raised."

"Somewhere in that is a year like this where I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me," Graham continues. "I was like, 'OK, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,' and 'I'm going to write this book.' Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell."

When it comes to dating, Graham told the outlet that she's open to finding love, though she's not sure what she wants yet.

"I'm in a rare position where I'm so thankful and I don't even know what else I would want. I got more than I ever thought," Graham shares. "So now it becomes, how can I be a good citizen of the world and enjoy life? And who's going to be the fun person to do that with?"

RELATED CONTENT:

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Split After More Than 10 Years Together

'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Watch a Sneak Peek From This Week's Ep!

Lauren Graham Responds After Fans' 'Gilmore Girls' Speculation

'Gilmore Girls' Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Credits Lauren Graham With Changing Her Life (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery