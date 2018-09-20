There's a new baby on the way for actress Kelli Giddish!

The longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress and her husband, Lawrence Faulborn, are expecting their second child, after welcoming their first son, Ludo, in October 2016.

Giddish revealed her burgeoning baby bump on the red carpet at the Season 20 premiere of her hit crime drama in New York City on Thursday -- which also marked the 20th anniversary, to the day, of SVU's debut back in 1999.

The 38-year-old actress -- who has starred as Detective Amanda Rollins for the past seven seasons of Law & Order: SVU -- was all smiles as she posed with her bump on display in a flowing yellow and brown floral print dress.

Giddish also posed with her co-star, and SVU stalwart, Mariska Hargitay, who looked that she was overjoyed to share the moment with the expectant mom.

Hargitay -- who has played Detective Olivia Benson since the show premiered -- posed with Giddish, and cradled her baby bump with a smile.

ET caught up with Giddish on the red carpet, where she opened up about the advice and guidance she's gotten from Hargitay on navigating the challenging waters of being a working mother with a grueling production schedule and career obligations.

"Mariska's given me advice and I sit and take it because, you know, she's got a great family and she [creates] a great family for us at SVU," Giddish said of her friend and co-star, who is the mother of three children with husband Peter Hermann. "If it weren't for her setting that tone, it would be a much much different place to work."

Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family!

Season 20 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premieres Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

