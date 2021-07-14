Lea Michele Honors Cory Monteith on 8th Anniversary of His Death

Gone but never forgotten. Lea Michele continues to honor her late former boyfriend, Cory Monteith, eight years after his death.

On Tuesday via her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old actress-singer shared a black-and-white photo of Monteith, who died of a drug overdose in 2013.

In the pic, Monteith, who played her love interest, Finn, on Glee and whom she was dating at the time of his death, is waving at a crowd of people. She captioned the post with a small red heart emoji.

Lea Michele/Instagram Stories

Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz also posted a photo in remembrance of Monteith.

Instagram/Jenna Ushkowitz

The anniversary of Monteith's death comes just days after the one-year anniversary of the death of fellow Glee star Naya Rivera. Rivera was found dead after she went missing while boating with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on Lake Piru in California.

Michele also paid tribute to Rivera last week with a black-and-white image posted to her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Several members of the Glee cast reunited last week to celebrate Rivera's life. Though Michele wasn't one of them, she did have a Glee reunion of her own.

Michele shared photos of her best friend, Jonathan Groff, with her and husband Zandy Reich's son, Ever, writing, "More from the weekend."

She also posted a selfie with Groff, writing, "Best weekend with my best friend."

